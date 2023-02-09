NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is behind bars after police say he sent obscene videos to minors.

Philip Manfredi, 30, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to Niles police Capt. James Marshall, the department became aware of Manfredi in January 2022 when they received reports that he may be having inappropriate contact with minors.

In September, police were contacted by a parent and a school resource officer in Pennsylvania after reports that a student received a video of Manfredi performing sexual acts.

Last week, officers made contact with Manfredi posing as a 13-year-old child. The next day, Manfredi sent a similar video to who he believed was a minor.

Officers conducted a search warrant Wednesday at Manfredi’s home, where he was also arrested.

Police obtained a cell phone and another electronic device, which has been sent to a lab to be analyzed.

Marshall says additional charges could come depending on what is found on the devices.

Manfredi was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.