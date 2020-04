Police were asked to investigate after a 2-year-old was taken to the emergency room with multiple bruises on his body

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man accused of abusing a child is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Gavin Butterfield, 20, was booked into the jail just after 1 a.m. Monday, facing charges of domestic violence and endangering children.

He’s due back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Police were asked to investigate after a 2-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room Sunday night with multiple bruises on his body.