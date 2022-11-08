NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after police found him driving a stolen vehicle.

Harold W. Michaels, 40, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

According to a post on the city’s police department Facebook page, around 12:40 p.m. one of the city’s new flock license plate reader cameras alerted officers to the stolen vehicle. It’s the second stolen vehicle to be recovered within two days.

The truck was reported stolen out of Youngstown.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted traveling downtown. A felony traffic stop was conducted by the police chief as Michaels turned onto Robbins Ave.

Michaels was taken to Trumbull County Jail, and released the next day.