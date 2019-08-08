Niles High School to start late every Friday this school year

Students who attend Niles McKinley High School will have a couple more hours to sleep in on Fridays

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Students who attend Niles McKinley High School will have a couple more hours to sleep in on Fridays when school starts this year.

According to a letter sent to parents, students in grades 9 through 12 will have a delayed start on Fridays. Classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. instead of the weekly start time of 7:30 a.m.

Teachers and staff will report at their regular time to participate in weekly 2-hour training sessions to learn new teaching techniques from the Strategic Instruction Model (SIM). It’s a program the district started to implement last year.

The program is part of a $600,000 Striving for Readers grant, which helps to promote effective teaching and learning of critical content to close the achievement gaps in adolescent literacy, according to a letter the district sent home to parents.

According to developers of the SIM model, the goal is to help teachers make decisions about what is of greatest importance to teach in the classroom, with some content being reduced but taught better. That could mean better performance on state assessments.

Nine teachers were trained in the program last year. Now, the rest of the teaching staff will be trained during the 2019-2020 school year.

“This delay schedule not only provides the most cost-effective way to train our staff, as it eliminates the district’s need to hire over 40 substitutes weekly to cover for teachers participating in SIM training, but it also eliminates the disruption of repeatedly pulling teachers out of the classroom,” school officials wrote in a letter to parents.

Busing will operate on a 2-hour delay for high school students on Fridays and no breakfast will be served.

The instruction time for students attending the Trumbull County Career and Technical School will not be impacted. However, TCTC students must provide their own transportation to the high school where they will then be bused to TCTC.

If parents have questions about the new start time, a question and answer sheet is provided addressing the most common concerns.