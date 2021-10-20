Niles high school students recognized in national yearbook competition

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Niles McKinley High School are being recognized after placing third in a national yearbook competition.

TreeRing, a technology company that offers yearbooks, held the competition across the country in high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The theme of the contest was “Heroes.”

“We decided as a group to feature our athletes, our teachers, our principals, and like all the people in our school that are truly heroes,” said senior Vivian Nash.

The McKinley students submitted a one-minute video showcasing the many heroes of their school.

“We took like, all the people we feature in our yearbook, and we had them take it and pass it on to the next hero just to show, you know, all the people that we put in the yearbook and that make it what it is,” said senior Haylie Srbinobich.

“Everyone here just supports each other, and we all just try to lift each other up, and we’re all there for each other, and we just wanted to include everyone together,” said senior Katie Buttar.

The winners were awarded 50 free yearbooks collectively and Amazon gift cards that will go back into supplies.

“We’re all collaborating together, and we know how much work goes into it, so it was nice to be recognized,” said senior Hannah Loveless.

The committee is still far from finished on the yearbook, the girls say there’s still lots to capture throughout the year, but they’re excited to continue working.