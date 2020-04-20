Breaking News
Niles High School pays tribute to Class of 2020 with senior signs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles High School paid tribute to the Class of 2020 on Monday, inviting the seniors to pick up signs to put in their yards.

The signs will let people who pass by their house know that a graduate lives inside.

The school said the seniors worked hard to get to this point and deserve to be celebrated.

“It’s a recognition they have been able to persevere and work through something that no other class had to work through. I think it’s going to be a testament to them that when we come out the other side of this, they’ve shown what they’re made of,” said Niles teacher Chad Ries.

School officials said these signs are a small gesture compared to the sacrifices that students are making to help keep everyone safe.

