Niles Fire Department doors painted for the holidays

The class doors in front of the station were painted with a Disney theme

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One fire station in Niles is getting ready for the holidays.

“Niles has a couple of traditions and this is one of them, that every year these doors are painted,” said Lt. Ron Freel or the Niles Fire Department.

The class doors in front of the station were painted with a Disney theme. This year, it is from the movie “Frozen.”

“We’ve done ‘The Grinch,’ we’ve done ‘Charlie Brown,’ we’ve done ‘Toy Story,’ ‘The Minions,’ all kinds of them,” said the artist, Aimee Cantola.

The tradition has been going on in the Niles community for about 40 years. Aimee Cantola has done it for the last 15 years.

“It’s enjoyed by everybody. We know that the public’s really enjoyed it. They like it being done every year. The kids really get a thrill out of seeing the paintings on the doors,” said Lt. Freel.

However, the future of the project could be in jeopardy.

“There’s a little dilemma right now because the fire station will be replacing doors next year, so we’re hoping they keep with the glass doors so the tradition can continue,” Cantola said.

As of right now, there’s no word on what the doors will be changed to.