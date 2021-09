NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A young girl in Niles has a new bike thanks to the local fire department.

According to a Facebook post from the Niles Fire Department, they donated the bike to her after she was involved in an accident September 2.

She was riding her bike home from school when it happened.

She has some scrapes and bruises and was otherwise OK, but her bike was damaged.

The fire and police departments got her a new one so she could get to and from school.