Niles factory official responds to Congressman Ryan’s attempt to keep it from downsizing

Tim Ryan pledged to help the company find resources and incentives to keep the factory open and workers employed

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A company official with a factory in Niles is responding to Valley Congressman Tim Ryan’s attempt to keep it from downsizing.

Paul Erwin, a spokesman for Howmet Aerospace, said no decision has been made in regard to staffing levels at its Niles facility. He said there has been a decline in customer demand due to the pandemic, however, releasing the following statement:

As a result of ongoing decline in customer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howmet Aerospace is negotiating with union leadership regarding staffing levels needed at its Niles, Ohio operation. Howmet’s discussions with United Steelworkers (USW) representatives on potential impacts to their membership are ongoing and we want to respect that process. At this time, no decision has been made regarding staffing levels or operating levels at the Niles facility. We remain committed to working with USW to preserve jobs and support the long-term viability of the Niles Operations to serve our commercial aerospace and defense customers.”

In a letter dated February 5, Congressman Ryan urges company president Merrick Murphy to consider other options other than closing down the melt operation. He pledges to help the company find resources and incentives to keep the factory open and workers employed.

Pittsburgh-based Howmet spun off from Arconic last April. They specialize in jet engine components, aerospace fasteners and other materials.

Howmet temporarily shut down in April after a COVID outbreak. Several hundred employees were laid off from the plant in July 2020.

The factory is currently open and operational.