Niles factory employee did not die of COVID-19, coroner confirms

Employees at the Arconic plant were notified this weekend

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirms that the man who died at Arconic last week did not have COVID-19.

Saturday, Communications Manager Cary Dell said he received confirmation from the Trumbull County Coroner, and employees were notified of the test result.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with deceased employee’s family and friends,” read an email from Dell.

Employees who were in contact with the man went into self-quarantine as a precaution after his death, as well as some EMS workers who responded to the Niles plant. Those Arconic employees may return to work now, the spokesman said.

There were also concerns raised after two other employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Dell and a union representative say Arconic is working to get the situation under control.

United Steelworkers International staff representative Jose Arroyo said certain departments had been shut down and thoroughly cleaned before they were reopened.

The company’s union representative said the Trumbull County Health Department approved of what the company was doing to prevent the spread.

Acronic makes titanium for the defense industry and is considered to be an essential employer.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the departments that were temporarily shut down reopened after cleaning, according to a union official.