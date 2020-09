The exit will close at 8 p.m. and stay closed until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

(WKBN) – Starting on Friday, there will be a detour getting off the Ohio Turnpike at the Niles exit.

The westbound exit ramp will be closed for paving.

Drivers wanting to go west from the turnpike will have to get off at the Lordstown exit 216 and travel to Bailey Road. On Bailey Road, head south to Interstate 76.

The exit will close at 8 p.m. and stay closed until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

