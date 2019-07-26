Niles event raises money for seniors by offering variety of food in unique way

The event runs tonight until 10 p.m. and admission is $10 per car

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – If you don’t feel like cooking dinner tonight, we’ve got a remedy for you and the opportunity to help out a local cause.

It’s Food Truck Friday at the Eastwood Field in Niles. Trucks from all over Ohio and Pennsylvania are parked, cooking and open for business.

You can find everything from Mexican to gyros to pizza and more.

The money raised helps fund a program at Shepherd of the Valley that supports seniors.

“It’s really about getting the exposure of Shepherd’s Foundation out there — what we do for Shepherd of the Valley… We’re set up exclusively to benefit the residents, the families and the employees of Shepherd of the Valley,” said Shepherd’s Foundation director Tony Perrone.

