Niles employee catches suspected converter thieves in act, police say

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at a Niles business caught catalytic converter thieves in the act, according to police.

Officers were called about 4:19 p.m. Saturday to Penn Care on North Road on reports of two men inside the fence taking catalytic converters.

Police arrived on the scene and after a short foot chase caught the suspects.

Officers arrested David Zadai, 34, of Vienna, and Robert Cherry, 46, of Cleveland. Both were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of breaking and entering and other charges.

Penn Care was the target of a catalytic converter theft in the past. In April, Richard Webber was arrested on breaking and entering charges after he was seen carrying a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

