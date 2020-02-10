Niles declines invite to summit where annexation is topic of talks

The mayor of Niles said he won't be attending a summit Tuesday to talk about the annexation of Weatherfield and Howland townships

Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz said Monday that the city’s law department agrees with their attorneys that an annexation ordinance that impacts Howland and Niles is compliant with Ohio Revised Code and Ohio Supreme Court precedent.

In a prepared release, Mientkiewicz said that because Weathersfield and Howland officials have threatened litigation concerning the ordinance, the City of Niles has been advised not make any further comments about annexation, and therefore will not be attending the economic summit scheduled for Tuesday.

Weathersfield and Howland townships have hired an attorney to fight the city of Niles’ annexation policy.

In November, Niles passed an ordinance saying it would be in the city’s best interest to annex parts of Weathersfield and Howland townships that border Niles and use the city’s utilities, including water, sewer and electric.

The ordinance also requires properties that don’t border the city but use their utilities to enter into a development incentive agreement.

The economic development summit Tuesday is being hosted by Trumbull County Commissioners. The annexation issue is sure to be a topic of discussion.

The summit will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Trumbull County Administration Building, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

All mayors and trustees within Trumbull County are invited to attend.

Other agencies invited include the Western Reserve Port Authority, Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Trumbull County Planning Commission and Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith.