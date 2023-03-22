NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles dad is facing charges after police and school officials say there have been several instances of no one receiving a disabled student off of the school bus.

Christopher Tyson, 44, is facing a charge of child endangering and was also being held on a warrant of Lorain County.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home at the Royal Mall apartments in Niles after Fairhaven alerted police that a student had not been picked up from the bus.

Fairhaven requires that a parent or guardian receive a child daily from the bus.

Officers made contact with Tyson who did not have an explanation as to why he did not get the student off the bus, according to the police report.

Officers noted in the police report that the same situation has happened at least three times prior, and one time, an officer had to wake Tyson up.

While responding to this latest incident, officers discovered that Tyson had a warrant for his arrest issued out of Lorain County for non-support of dependents. He pleaded not guilty in the case but did not show up for a January 25, 2023 hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tyson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of child endangering with a bond of $2,500.