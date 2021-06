NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of a Niles road closed overnight after a crash.

S. Main Street has since reopened.

The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. Friday near McKees Lane.

The driver said he hit a utility pole after a deer ran in front of him.

No one was hurt.

Police said they believe the driver may have been impaired and are investigating this crash as a DUI.