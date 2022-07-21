NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jim DePasquale, a Niles City councilman who dedicated his life to the city, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning.

DePasquale served as Safety-Service Director for then-Mayor Tom Scarrnecchia. He also served the city in the parks and engineering departments and was elected councilman-at-large in Nov.

DePasquale was 68 years old.

Fellow councilmember Linda Marchese had this to say about DePasquale: “He loved the city of Niles and put most of his life into it, always wanting better for his city.”

Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral home is handling the funeral arraignments but there are no plans as of yet.