Niles councilman joins volunteers in storm cleanup effort

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A councilman in Niles hit the street Saturday with some volunteers to clean up storm debris.

Fourth ward councilman Jimmy Julian and volunteers were out cleaning up. Julian said they were able to get three homes cleaned up.

They asked the owners for permission before doing so. He wants those in the area to know the city does care for them.

Julian admitted he voted no during the city clean up special meeting, but he doesn’t want people to think that means they don’t care about the residents.