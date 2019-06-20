Niles council considers raises for non-union employees

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the move would align with the union increase

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles City Council has been presented with legislation that would give its non-union employees 3% raises.

Just three months ago, the city exited fiscal emergency.

Wednesday night, council voted to pass the deal only through a first reading.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says this is a one-shot deal and that the move would align with the union increase.

Non-union employees haven’t got raises in over 10 years.

The deal would also include a 10% pension pickup, a 10% health care contribution by the employees, elimination of overtime for certain salaried employees and readjustment to the city’s “retire-rehire” program to put employees in a lower tier health care plan.

All in an effort to save money.

“During the budget process last year we did include money for raises, money for an increase in health care during that process. So we do have money available, we’re not giving away the farm by any means. We are being very fiscally responsible, very conservative with our increases,” Mientkiewicz said.

At this point, council members gave no indication as to whether they were for or against the raises.