Niles community reflects on city’s history through Heritage Day, antique car show

This year, the society added a car show to the event, featuring a variety of antique vehicles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Historical Society hosted its annual Heritage Day on Sunday, giving the community a chance to reflect on the city’s roots.

“We have tours of the house, we have displays in the Westinfield room of World War I and World War II. We have a greenhouse, a working greenhouse,” said Niles Historical Society president Anna Marie Beagle.

There were also local crafters, vendors and music performances at the event. Beagle said Niles has rich history that many people do not even know about.

“We’ve had a president born here, we’ve had the Warner Brothers used to live here. It’s just a very rich history of all the people that are named somewhere else that we don’t realize actually came from this town,” Beagle said.

Frank Trincellito is a proud owner of a 1967 Volvo P1800S. He found the car in a woman’s garage in Arkansas while lost on a road trip.

Trincellito bought the car on a whim after he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Trick about cancer is that you have to focus on something that you loved to do or something that you still love to do and do it,” he said.

Trincellito offered a piece of advice for car lovers.

“Try to do the best you can with what you got and what you love to do, and do the best to your ability without paying for parts. That’s the trick right there.”

The Niles Historical Society is also working on a book to explain how all of the nationalities ended up in Niles.