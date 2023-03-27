NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles will collect limbs and branches from trees that came down over the weekend.

The mayor issued an emergency order for the collection, which will happen from Monday through Friday.

Niles residents must schedule any collection by calling 330-544-9000, ext. 1103. They may then place limbs and branches at the curb under the following established guidelines:

Limb/branch collection shall occur at only residential properties.

Limbs/branches should be at least 4 feet in length with a maximum length of 8 feet and not exceed a maximum diameter of 6 inches.

Limbs/branches less than 4 feet in length and with a maximum diameter of 3 inches should be bundled and disposed of during normal residential curbside trash pick-up.

Limbs/branches should be piled within 3 feet of the curb line or driveway approach.

Limb/branch piles should be placed neatly with the cut or broken ends pointed toward the street.

The city will not dispose of roots, shrubs, vines, honeysuckle, firewood, boards or lumber.

The city will not access private property with equipment and employees to dispose of limbs/branches.

Limbs/branches should not be piled near mailboxes, hydrants or parked cars.

The city will not leave mulch at residences.

For more information, residents can contact the mayor’s office.