NILES, Ohio (WKBN)-Some people in the Niles community are doing what they can to support their kids’ teachers.

The teachers’ union is close to going on strike if a deal can’t made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions is happening Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary.

The meeting this morning has one goal: avoid a strike. Niles teachers have been negotiating with the school board for a new contract since March.

Earlier this month., they issued a strike notice. On Friday, the members of the Dragon community are coming out to show support their children’s teachers. An event has been put together on social media saying “We want strong teachers for our kids and they deserve fair pay.”

WKBN reached out to the school district about the ongoing meetings. WKBN got a statement back from superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen. She says the district and teachers can agree, the number one priority remains the students.

“It only intensifies our commitment to continue bargaining in good faith to reach a contract settlement that is fair and equitable for all parties,” Thigpen said.

In the case of a strike, students will begin remote learning. Elementary students will be provided learning packets and communication with a substitute teacher. Grades 6-12 will use an online learning service in the meantime to work at their own pace with curriculum aligned with state standards.

District buildings closed to students and community members. The district says TCTC students will not be impacted. Sports will go on as planned and other school clubs or organizations will be suspended.

The school board says a contingency plan has been put in place in case teachers go on strike.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The entire contingency plan is on the school’s website. Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says the school board is working hard and negotiating in good faith with the Niles Education Association to reach a contract agreement.