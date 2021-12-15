NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a Niles church are making sure kids in foster homes have presents under the tree this Christmas.

The congregation at First Christian Church purchased gifts for the 24 children currently in Cadence Care Network foster homes.

Agency employees picked up the gifts from the church Wednesday morning. They took the gifts back to their office in Niles where foster parents will be picking them up to bring them home.

Foster Care Supervisor Alicia Patel said they’re grateful for the church in making sure the foster children have a memorable holiday.

“We have a teenage girl. She’s 16, and she told us she hasn’t celebrated Christmas in five years, so stories like that where our children have maybe not had the best memories of holidays, we want to be able to bring that joy into their life,” Patel said.



First Christian Church has partnered with Cadence Care Network for several years.

In the past, the congregation has donated Easter baskets as well as new pajamas for kids just entering their foster homes.

The Cadence Care Network is looking for more people who would like to become foster parents. If you’re interested, you can call the Cadence Care Network at 330-544-8005 to learn how to become a foster parent.