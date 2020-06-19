Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Niles church plans food giveaway on Father’s Da

Local News

Rust City Church in Niles has been holding weekly food distributions since the COVID-19 pandemic started

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rust City Church food giveaway

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is hoping to feed as many people as possible during its Father’s Day Food Giveaway.

Rust City Church in Niles has been holding weekly food distributions since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but it wanted to do something extra as it prepares to hold live in-person worship once again this weekend.

The church partnered with Convoy of Hope to bring in a semi-truck filled with 29,000 pounds of food. Organizers say it’s enough to feed 400 families.

“Just excited for the opportunity to impact our community and make a difference in people’s lives in practical ways just as much as spiritual ways in church,” said Pastor Nathan Pearson.

People who attend one of the three morning services Sunday can register to receive their food immediately following worship.

Otherwise, the food distribution begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church behind Target in the Eastwood Mall.

Click here for a list of other food giveaways in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award