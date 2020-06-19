Niles church plans food giveaway on Father’s Da

Rust City Church in Niles has been holding weekly food distributions since the COVID-19 pandemic started

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is hoping to feed as many people as possible during its Father’s Day Food Giveaway.

Rust City Church in Niles has been holding weekly food distributions since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but it wanted to do something extra as it prepares to hold live in-person worship once again this weekend.

The church partnered with Convoy of Hope to bring in a semi-truck filled with 29,000 pounds of food. Organizers say it’s enough to feed 400 families.

“Just excited for the opportunity to impact our community and make a difference in people’s lives in practical ways just as much as spiritual ways in church,” said Pastor Nathan Pearson.

People who attend one of the three morning services Sunday can register to receive their food immediately following worship.

Otherwise, the food distribution begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church behind Target in the Eastwood Mall.

