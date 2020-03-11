Niles cancels health and wellness fair

The City of Niles was scheduled to hold a health and wellness fair March 23 at the Niles Wellness Center but decided Tuesday to cancel it

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In response to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers of public events across Ohio and here in the Valley are weighing their options when hosting gatherings where many people will be in one place.

Dozens of vendors were planned for the large expo and free health screenings were part of the event, but organizers wanted to be cautious and decided it was in the best interest of the public to postpone the fair.

Even though the event is canceled, city officials are still offering resources to help with your health care by calling (330) 544-9000.

Mercy Health also postponed its Mercy Health Day scheduled for March 14 in Youngstown. People who pre-registered will be guaranteed a spot for screening or training during the rescheduled event.