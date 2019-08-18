Niles business prepares kids for school with clothing drive

Sunny Smallwood, owner of Artistry Hair Company, said the goal was to clear their tables by the end of the drive

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Artistry Hair Company had their first clothing drive in Niles on Sunday.

With summer coming to an end, they wanted to make sure kids were geared up for the new school year. The giveaway offered clothing sizes for kids of all ages.

Sunny Smallwood, owner of Artistry Hair Company, said the goal was to clear their tables by the end of the drive.

“Just re-homing the clothing is more than enough to make us super happy, but knowing that we’re helping families out, we’re just saving one piece of clothing from entering the trash, I’m just thrilled,” Smallwood said.

She said they have the most wonderful and supportive clientele for the event and she is very thankful for them.