Niles business joins with concessionaire during pandemic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone has been affected by the pandemic in some way, and businesses are no exception.

They say two heads are better than one, so why can’t two businesses be better than one? That’s the principal the Dragon’s Den and Bortner Concessions is employing to help each other through the pandemic.

“The owner of the building found him and we said let’s give it a try. So, we are going to give it a try and see how it works out, but it seems to be working out pretty good so far,” said Tina Patterson, manager of Dragon’s Den.

Dragon’s Den, located on Robbins Avenue in Niles, brought in Bortner Concessions to manage the kitchen. They offer lots of items such as fries, specialty burgers and hot dogs and appetizers to name a few.

Tim Bortner, owner of Bortner Concessions and Bortner Shows Midway, said working through the pandemic has been tough.

“We’re used to doing about 36 fairs and festivals all over Ohio and Pennsylvania between the months of May and November. I’m used to traveling around in a different city every week. This is the first time I’m home for six months,” he said.

Today was the first day Bortner Concessions as at Dragon’s Den. They will be there until at least May but it could be longer.

Borner runs the kitchen from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Because of COVID we weren’t able to do as well as we normally do, this is a great kind of second chance almost,” said Bortner.

Dragon’s Den has also seen some difficulty during the pandemic and had to close for two months. They reopened Sept. 1 and business is starting to pick back up.

“We have to try to get our customers back in, which is hard, but they’re starting to come back in slowly but surely,” said Patterson.

Next month, they’re looking to start using Gruhub and DoorDash for anyone not comfortable coming to Dragon’s Den. Until then, customers can pick up their orders if they call ahead. Dine-in is also available.

There is a mobile concession stand outside, but that’s not where the food is made, customers must call or come inside the bar to get food.

“People want to eat. When they’re drinking they want to eat, so I think it’ll help immensely,” said Patterson.

Both businesses practice COVID-19 safety protocols. In the bar, there are plastic dividers, they sanitize and masks are required.

“We’re excited about it, and we think that it’s going to be successful,” said Bortner.

