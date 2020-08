First responders treated the bicyclist at the scene until an ambulance took him to the hospital

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A bicyclist was hurt after an accident involving a Jeep in Niles Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins and Belmont Avenues.

According to Niles police, the 43-year-old bicyclist was headed north, trying to turn left on Robins, when he lost control, ran through a stop sign and hit the Jeep.

First responders treated the bicyclist at the scene until an ambulance took him to the hospital.

