Niles bakery closed until after first of the year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bakery in Niles is closed until after the first of the year.
A Baker’s Bakery on Youngstown Warren Road is closed for now.
The owner shared the news through a Facebook post on the company’s page.
The reason for the closure is to care for her mother who is overcoming a stroke.
“Thank you for all the good thoughts and prayers. My mother is doing rather well. Still awaiting answers, but she is much better. I am down in Pensacola visiting with her, Not to take care of her, but to visit and spend time with her. As tomorrow is not always promised to us as many of us know all too well. I do not get to see her often because she lives so far away. The bakery will be reopened on Saturday January 4th. Thank you again for everyone’s continued support in our little bakery. It is much appreciated”The Baker’s Bakery Owner