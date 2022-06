(WKBN) – Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns during night work that begins Tuesday on Route 19 in Mercer County.

Nighttime paving will be done from South Street to Coolspring Street in Mercer Borough, weather permitting. Work is scheduled to occur overnight between 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays.

Information on the Route 19 Paving Project is available on PennDOT’s website.