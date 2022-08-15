MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.

It was part of a statewide effort called “Operation Nighthawk” that was conducted from Aug. 12-13. It was the 20th anniversary of the initiative.

Across the state, 492 people were arrested for DUI. There were 2,219 citations written and 4,051 warnings. There were 279 other criminal arrests recorded as well.

In the region covering Mercer and Lawrence counties as well as Beaver, Butler and Armstrong, there were 43 DUI arrests, seven driving under suspension, 223 citations, 427 warnings, 29 other criminal arrests and eight warrants served.

More than 400 troopers and 200 police departments were in involved in the two-day operation.