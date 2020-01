According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, Nicolini's will be offering only brunch and lunch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular family-owned restaurant in Boardman announced it is ending its dinner hours.

Nicolinni’s Ristorante posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday that due to changing family needs, the restaurant will be offering only brunch and lunch.

Beginning February 3, the new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

According to the post, Nicolinni’s Austintown location will continue to serve both lunch and dinner.