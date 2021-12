(WKBN) — Week 13 in the NFL is “My Cause, My Cleats” for players, which allows them to wear special spikes to help promote and raise money for non-profit organizations.

Former Poland native Ross Matiscik, the long snapper for the Jacksonville Jaguars, wore special cleats honoring the Rich Center for Autism. He moved to Dallas in 2005.

After the game, the cleats will be put up for bid with all of the proceeds going to the Rich Center.