NFL, America Makes continue helmet research in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the NFL, league safety officials, scientists and engineers are meeting in Youngstown to discover new ways to build safer helmets.

The NFL and America Makes are working together, using 3-D printing, to come up with better designs for helmets. The groups are meeting for three days in Youngstown, beginning Wednesday.

The 3-day symposium kicks off the nationwide challenge.

The winner of the Helmet Challenge will get a $2 million grant to develop a prototype.

The deadline to submit a helmet prototype is May 2021. Those prototypes will go through simulations of potentially concussive situations.

You can learn more about the NFL Helmet Challenge on the NFL’s Play Smart Play Safe website.