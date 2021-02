YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nexstar, the company which owns WKBN and Fox Youngstown, has made some changes to one of its stations here in the Youngstown Market.

It’s taken the over the air channel 62.6 and turned it into what’s known as Antenna TV. It’s also available on Armstrong Channel 94.

Antenna TV will air the Classics like The Jeffersons, Johnny Carson, Bewitched, and Three’s Company.