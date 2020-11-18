Newton Twp. man accused of dragging woman, teen in Warren

The incident happened Nov. 13 at about 8:55 p.m. on the 1800 block of Monticello Ave. NW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Newton Falls is facing several charges after police say he dragged a woman and her teen son with a vehicle during an altercation in Warren and hit another man in the head.

The incident happened at about 8:55 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 1800 block of Monticello Ave. NW.

According to a police report, 37-year-old Joseph Lowe, Jr. was in the process of dropping off children when he got into an altercation with a woman and a man that was at the house.

Police say Lowe took a 4-year-old girl and attempted to take off with her in the car when the man at the house reached in for the child and was hit over the head by Lowe.

The woman and her teen son also tried to stop Lowe from leaving and get the child out of the car, but Lowe took off, dragging the woman and her son, police said.

All three victims were treated at the scene by medics.

Lowe was located at a residence in Newton Twp., where the child was found safe and returned to her mother.

Lowe was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges including assault, endangering children, domestic violence and violating a protection order.

More headlines from WKBN.com: