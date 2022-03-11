NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – One local woman is struggling to keep the heat on at her home due to rising oil prices.

Amy Seink uses fuel oil to heat her home in Newton Falls and says her two jobs may not be enough to cover the cost.

“Last year at this time, it was $2.45 a gallon. As of yesterday morning, it was $5.01,” she said.

Seink said her house doesn’t have natural gas access. She said the prices of fuel oil have always been hard on her, but this time, it has been rough.

“At $5 a gallon, you’re looking at $35 to $50 a day just to stay warm, and that doesn’t even include your other expenses that come with owning a home,” she said.

Seink already works two part-time jobs just to make ends meet, and with the rising prices, she is worried that she may need to pick up another job.

“As of right now, every penny that I am going to make is going to have to go toward paying these bills,” she said.

Seink tells said the fuel oil company that she buys from tries to help the best that it can with a budget plan.

Falls Home Oil Company tries to connect its almost 900 customers with local support as well.

“People just need the help with these prices. I don’t know how they are able to fill their tanks with it,” said Cindy Persin, a receptionist at the company.

Persin said the owner of Falls Home Oil Company is barely making a profit during these hard times.

“She tries to keep it as low as possible, so it doesn’t always benefit us, but she’s trying to help the customer out with this,” she said.

Those at Falls Home Oil Company believe that the rates could continue to climb until this summer.