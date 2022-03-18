NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District board has hired a new man to lead the department.

Brookfield Fire Capt. James Williamson has been hired as the district’s newest fire chief. He was offered the job on Tuesday.

Williamson is a fire instructor and has served as a firefighter in Trumbull County for 27 years. His first job was in Vienna Township in 1995. He has also worked in Bristol, Bazetta, Howland, and Farmington.

He says Newton Falls has a great fire department and is looking forward to his new role and seeing what he can do to make it a little bit better.

Williamson’s first day on the job in Newton Falls is scheduled for April 1.