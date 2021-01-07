Newton Falls ‘waging war’ on wipes

City Manager David Lynch made a public plea on Facebook asking not to flush wipes

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Newton Falls has declared a ‘War on Wipes.’

City Manager David Lynch made a public plea on Facebook asking not to flush wipes, even if they claim to be flushable.

Lynch says flushing wipes is causing great havoc to the sewer system and they get stuck in equipment at the pump stations and the wastewater treatment plant.

“The wipe, even though it’s a great modern technology for shoes and baby bottoms, they are the sworn mortal enemy for all municipal waste systems, and we want people to use them but throw them in the trash,” Lynch said.

Lynch says 70% of blockages at the city’s 14 pump stations are caused by wipes.

