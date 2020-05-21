Newton Falls seniors treated to unique graduation at Skyway Drive-In Theatre

Class President Allison Sembach said the idea was a lot more interesting than a standard graduation

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – In a year of unusual graduations, another one took place Wednesday evening. Newton Falls High School took its commencement to a drive-in.

About 84 seniors and their parents were part of a police-escorted car parade from the high school to the Skyway Drive-In Theatre. There, they watched live and prerecorded speeches from their valedictorians and special guest speakers.

Two of those speakers were Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona and St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital President Kathleen Harley, who is a 1978 Newton Falls graduate.

It took 15 hours and about three days to make the video of each student receiving their diploma.

Newton Falls High School Principal John Crowder helped organize the event. He said they wanted to give the idea a try after hearing what other schools in different states were doing for their commencement ceremonies.

“We always thought that we would get the traditional graduation but I think it’s kind of cool that we don’t. A lot of parents have been saying that ‘I fell asleep at graduation’ and maybe they will be cozier and it will be easier to fall asleep but it will also be more fun,” said Class President Allison Sembach.

