Newton Falls school move to remote learning Monday due to possible COVID-19 result

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – All classes at Newton Falls Schools will be moving to remote learning on Monday.

According to Principal John Crowder, this includes all students K-12.

He says students will be following their purple schedules, which can be found on the school’s website.

Crowder made this announcement on Facebook Sunday. The full post can be read below.

All classes will be remote starting at 9 a.m. and all athletic events and practices will be canceled for Monday.

Crowder explained that this is a proactive measure based on a possible COVID-19 result in the district. They are waiting for testing results and working closely with the health department.

