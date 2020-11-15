Newton Falls School District moves to remote learning Monday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls School District is moving to full remote learning starting Monday.

Superintendent Rocco Adduci says he’s following a small number of staff and students testing positive for the coronavirus.

He also said that the district is working closely with the school nurse and the Trumbull County Health Department to ensure proper safety precautions and contact tracing measures.

Newton Falls students should follow their purple schedule Monday.

Extracurricular events and practices are canceled for now and the buildings should reopen for classroom learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1.