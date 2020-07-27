Newton Falls releases back-to-school plan

The first day of school for all Newton Falls students is September 8

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Exempted Village School District released its plan for coming back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are two options for junior and high school students: traditional in-person learning or remote learning. In-person learning includes staggered days for two groups of students, with students learning from home when they aren’t in the building.

Students can switch to remote-only learning but parents have to notify the school in writing before they do so.

Elementary and middle school students can either attend in person five days a week or learn remotely. Parents can switch from remote to in-person learning at the end of the grading period but must notify the school in writing.

The district is holding parent education nights on September 2 and 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the junior high/high school. Parents will get a Google Classroom refresher and tips for how to help their children with remote learning. Parents will need to register online.

All students will receive a Chromebook and the district will provide resources for those without internet access.

The first day of school for all students is September 8, with orientation days happening September 2-4. During orientation, students will get their Chromebooks, schedule and learning materials, as well as learn more about the changes for this school year.

The following orientation days will be held:

Grades 6 and 9: From 9:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 2 (Remote learners from 10 to 11:30 a.m.)

Grades 7 and 10: From 9:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 3 (Remote learners from 10 to 11:30 a.m.)

Grades 11 and 12: From 9:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 4 (Remote learners from 10 to 11:30 a.m.)

Grade 5: From 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. September 2 (Remote learners from 1 to 2 p.m.)

Grades 2 and 4: 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. September 3

Grades 1 and 3: 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. September 4

Registration for kindergarten students begins August 5 and screening begins at 10:15 a.m. September 2 and 3. Appointments will be scheduled every 30 minutes.

On September 4, parents of kindergarten students will be notified of their classroom assignments. There will be staggered start times, with all students attending September 10.

Safety procedures, like frequent sanitizing, the use of face masks and temperature checks, will be in effect. Students are asked to stay home if they feel sick. Students will be spaced six feet apart, including at lunch, and masks will be provided by the district.

In addition, those riding the bus will have assigned seats, be required to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer before boarding.

In the event of a mandated shutdown, the district will move to remote-only learning.