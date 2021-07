NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Some in Newton Falls will head to the polls Tuesday.

A recall election is being held for the Fourth Ward council seat.

This all started when a group of residents became angry after they say Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier acted inappropriately during a meeting.

That group got a petition together.

If you live in the Fourth Ward, you can vote at your regular polling place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.