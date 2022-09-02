NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.

It comes from the Office of the Ohio Inspector General.

According to an Ohio Inspector General report, nine Ohio Lottery Commission (OLC) employees are accused of falsifying their time cards. This led to the employees earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked.

The report states that Andrew Harvey was also working part-time at the Newton Falls Police Department (NFPD) at the time and had time sheets showing Harvey getting paid for overlapping times and hours.

The report states on August 10, 2021, Harvey was paid by NFPD for work from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. That same day Harvey was paid by OLC for working from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The report states there were 34 instances totaling 108.5 hours, 18 of which Harvey’s NFPD and OLC work hours overlapped.

The report says when asked about the overlaps, it was a result of inaccurate timekeeping. The report also states that Harvey failed to report his outside employment with the police department to OLC.

In total, Harvey is accused of being overpaid $1,437.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General is forwarding the report to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Auditor of State for consideration. It’s unclear what Harvey’s current status is with the Newton Falls Police Department.