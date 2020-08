The drop off is Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Police Department is collecting school supplies in a “Fill the Cruiser” event.

You can drop off supplies in front of the school complex at 906 Milton Blvd.

The drop off is Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donations will go to students, teachers and classrooms in the community for the upcoming school year.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.