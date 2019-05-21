Newton Falls police: Teens taken to hospital after pool party, 1 given 3 vials of Narcan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital over the weekend after police say they were under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Police were sent to a home on Paige Court Saturday night, where they say a boy had to be given three vials of Narcan.

Witnesses told police that he and another girl may have been drinking. Both teens were treated and released from the hospital.

A pill bottle labeled Tramadol was also found in an upstairs bedroom, according to a police report.

"If you're not used to having a drink, one drink can totally put you out and the rest could be history for you. Laws are for a reason, and the law says you can't drink until you're 21," said Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

The homeowner was out of town at the time. Police say he had given his granddaughter permission to have a pool party to celebrate a birthday.