Newton Falls police: Man charged with rape of underage girl

Police are saying this involved a young girl on September 7

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man in Newton Falls is charged with the rape of an underage girl.

Mark William Thompson, 47, of Newton Falls, was arrested Wednesday. He is being held without bond in the Trumbull County Jail.

He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened on September 7, and the incident involved a juvenile girl.

Police say there is conclusive laboratory evidence.

Thompson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.