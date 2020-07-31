Newton Falls police arrest man on sex charges

Benjamin Howell also had a warrant for his arrest for a similar offense in Nags Head, North Carolina

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Newton Falls man on charges that he had sexual contact with a minor.

According to Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler, police had been investigating the suspect, 25-year-old Benjamin Howell, for a little over a month. The allegations surround a sex offense involving a minor in Newton Falls.

Howell also had a warrant for his arrest for a similar offense in Nags Head, North Carolina, while he was on vacation there within the last few months, according to Fixler.

Police said he is a delivery driver for Domino’s, but he was not at work when he was arrested. WKBN reached out to Domino’s for a comment on the arrest but hasn’t yet heard back.

Police took Howell into custody at his home.

Howell is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Monday morning. He will eventually be extradited to North Carolina to face his charges there as well.