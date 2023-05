NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- City Leaders in Newton Falls will be talking to the public Thursday night about policing in the city.

A Town Hall meeting is scheduled on the issue. They will be discussing funding options for the Police Department.

On January 1, the department disbanded after a levy failed.

Thursday’s Town Hall meeting is from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Newtown Falls Municipal Building.